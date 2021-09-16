Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,604 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $252.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

