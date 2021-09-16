Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $40,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

