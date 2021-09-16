Citigroup Inc. Buys 146,730 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of AeroVironment worth $36,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,928.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.