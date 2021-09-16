Citigroup Inc. Buys 77,359 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Clean Harbors worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.