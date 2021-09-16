Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $33,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

