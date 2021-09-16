Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $37,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

TDG opened at $612.96 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,256,835. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

