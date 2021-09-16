Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 72.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,736,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

