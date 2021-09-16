Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $33,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

