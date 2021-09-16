Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

