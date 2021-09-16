Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $33,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

