Citigroup Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Snap-on worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

