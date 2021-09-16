Citigroup Inc. Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,324 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $34,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

