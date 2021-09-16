Citigroup Inc. Has $35.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

BNDX stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

