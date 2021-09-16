Citigroup Inc. Has $36.46 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of WEX worth $36,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in WEX by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

NYSE WEX opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.06. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

