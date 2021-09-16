Citigroup Inc. Has $36.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 866.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.80% of Cloudera worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudera by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $2,415,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $5,512,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

