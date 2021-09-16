Citigroup Inc. Has $37.84 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $37,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $290.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

