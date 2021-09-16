Citigroup Inc. Has $37.99 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Catalent worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

