Citigroup Inc. Has $38.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,808,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

