Citigroup Inc. Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $39,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

