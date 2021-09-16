Citigroup Inc. Has $39.82 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.53% of Royal Gold worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

