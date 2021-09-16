Citigroup Inc. Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fastenal worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after buying an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fastenal by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after buying an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

