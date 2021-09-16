Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

