Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

