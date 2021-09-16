Citigroup Inc. Purchases 144,631 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $38,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.