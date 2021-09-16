Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,308,359 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

