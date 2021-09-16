Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $38,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 40.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.7% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

AWK opened at $183.65 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

