Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 368.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cimarex Energy worth $33,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 109.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

