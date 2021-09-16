Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,228 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.08% of Tenneco worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

