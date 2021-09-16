Citigroup Inc. Sells 200,392 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,392 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $40,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

