Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $475.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $503.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

