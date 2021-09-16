Citigroup Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $32.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

