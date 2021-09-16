Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 37,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,650. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in South32 stock. Saturna Capital lifted its holdings in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital’s holdings in South32 were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

