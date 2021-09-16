Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Trading Up 8.1%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45.

About Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Other Products. The company offers watches, movements, and system clocks; CNC automatic lathes; machining cell; automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LED lighting products, crystal devices, and ferroelectric LCDs; and digital photo printers, line thermal printers, calculators, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.

