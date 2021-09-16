Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

