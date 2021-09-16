Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $25.95 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Civilization has a total market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $756,340.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00142642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00811727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.