Civitas Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $90,816.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00021393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,253,505 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.