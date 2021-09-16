Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 470,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.