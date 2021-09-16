ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95. Approximately 911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.