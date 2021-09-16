ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $777,704.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $777,704.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00804078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046700 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

