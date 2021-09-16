Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,577.26

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,577.26 ($20.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,527 ($19.95). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,554 ($20.30), with a volume of 420,270 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CBG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

