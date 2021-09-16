Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Sells $4,779,000.00 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 3,233,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.