Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Short Interest Down 52.8% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOEU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

