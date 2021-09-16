CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Short Interest Up 118.4% in August

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,085,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $23,816,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,688,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $13,688,000.

CMLTU stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. CM Life Sciences III has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

