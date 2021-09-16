CM Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Financial worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,313. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $513.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

