CM Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. RealNetworks makes up about 1.9% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of RealNetworks worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,046. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. RealNetworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.