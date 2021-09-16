CM Management LLC Boosts Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

CM Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.37% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.