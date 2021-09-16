CM Management LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.05% of Plains GP worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Plains GP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Plains GP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 101,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,051.00 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

