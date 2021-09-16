CM Management LLC Grows Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

CM Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National HealthCare comprises 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of National HealthCare worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

