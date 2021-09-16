CM Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group makes up about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 389,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

