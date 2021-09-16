CM Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 600.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises about 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 102,034 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 498,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

